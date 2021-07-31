‘My heart goes out to Connie' – Sello Maake Ka-Ncube remembers Shona Ferguson

The 47-year-old actor and producer passed away on Friday due to COVID-19 related complications.

JOHANNESBURG – Fellow actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube has remembered the late Shona 'Uncle Sho' Ferguson as a workaholic who loved his family.

Ferguson was in ICU at the Milpark Private Hospital in Gauteng, after he had reportedly complained about chest pains and struggling to breathe.

Speaking on 702’s Weekend Breakfast, Maake Ka-Ncube said his heart goes out to Ferguson’s wife and business partner, Connie.

“The loss is felt by her more than anyone in the world because she’s actually almost lost a part of herself. The two of them were inseparable. They worked together; I mean they did everything together.”

The couple had starred alongside each other in several productions, including one where Shona and Connie shared the screen with Maak Ka-Ncube – The Queen.