‘My heart goes out to Connie' – Sello Maake Ka-Ncube remembers Shona Ferguson
The 47-year-old actor and producer passed away on Friday due to COVID-19 related complications.
JOHANNESBURG – Fellow actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube has remembered the late Shona 'Uncle Sho' Ferguson as a workaholic who loved his family.
Ferguson was in ICU at the Milpark Private Hospital in Gauteng, after he had reportedly complained about chest pains and struggling to breathe.
Speaking on 702’s Weekend Breakfast, Maake Ka-Ncube said his heart goes out to Ferguson’s wife and business partner, Connie.
“The loss is felt by her more than anyone in the world because she’s actually almost lost a part of herself. The two of them were inseparable. They worked together; I mean they did everything together.”
The couple had starred alongside each other in several productions, including one where Shona and Connie shared the screen with Maak Ka-Ncube – The Queen.
Death be not proud. You have robbed the industry a shining son. Constance @Connie_Ferguson my sister I literally feel your pain. I have no words I can say which will soothe the grief you are feeling. Only the hand of life can carry you through this one. #RIPShonaFerguson pic.twitter.com/KXruKxCBUzSello Maake KaNcube #OpenUpwithSello (@sellomkn) July 30, 2021
Their production company, Ferguson Films, was behind many popular local productions which include; iGazi, The Throne, and Rockville among others.
Maake Ka-Ncube said he believed Ferguson’s legacy would be carried on by his family.
“I think going forward Constance is going to find herself having to hold the forte together, but their daughters are there I guess a myriad of people that are working in Fergusons Films. I think that family will be carried on.”
Many continued to share their tributes and messages of condolences on social media under the hashtag #RIPShonaFerguson.
Industry colleagues described Ferguson's death as a loss to the country.
What a sad sad day. Sending love and prayers to Connie and the entire Ferguson family. Re lahlehetswe koafela. #RIPShonaFergusonTerry Pheto (@TerryPheto) July 30, 2021
Members of the public shared their admiration for the couple’s very public display of their love for each and for their children.
My favorite video of him and Connie they were really happy together yoh #RIPShonaFerguson pic.twitter.com/GnT8AocTAJ. (@_Kgali) July 30, 2021
The family has asked to be given space to process their loss.
