Springboks beat British & Irish Lions to level series ahead of final Test

CAPE TOWN - South Africa overcame the loss of injured star forward Pieter-Steph du Toit on Saturday to score 21 unanswered second-half points, beat the British and Irish Lions 27-9 and level the series ahead of the final Test.

The dominance of the Springboks after half-time yielded tries from Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am and the tourists finished a well-beaten team before the August 7 series decider, also in Cape Town.



Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber made three changes to his starting team and six in total to the matchday squad for the key encounter. Jasper Wiese was named at No 8.

Two of the other changes are in the front-row, where Steven Kitshoff - who made his Test debut against Ireland in 2016 – will mark his career milestone of 50 Test caps next to Frans Malherbe and Bongi Mbonambi in a new-look combination for the hosts.

The first Test match between the Springboks and British and Irish Lions was a tight affair with only two tries scored, one for each side.

