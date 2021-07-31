Sadtu appeals for drop out pupils to be tracked & persuaded to return to school

Sadtu Secretary-General Mugwena Maluleke said the issue of dropout rates needed urgent attention as it ran the risk of adding to the country's soaring unemployment rate.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) said it was deeply concerned about the school dropout rate in the country amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of thousands of pupils across the country returned to school for the third term of the academic year while primary school children are set to return to full-week attendance from Monday.

Maluleke has appealed to government and school management to track pupils who have dropped out and persuade them to get back to the classroom.

“It’s important that as we complement the work that is being done by the school management of tracking those particular learners that might have dropped out as a result of the conditions created by the pandemic, we do so with the intention of making sure that we address those particular causes that are leading to drop outs in order to improve on retention,” he said.

