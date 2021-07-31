SA reports 13,025 new COVID cases, vaccinated citizens warned to stay vigilant

Sadly, 248 more people have died after contracting the virus, which brought the national death toll now at 71,679.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG – South Africa has reported 13,025 new cases of COVID-19 over the latest 24-hour reporting cycle, bringing the number of total infections to over 2,435,000.

Sadly, 248 more people have died after contracting the virus, which brought the national death toll now at 71,679.

And, as government attempts to ramp up its vaccine rollout, Acting Health Minister Mammoloko Kubayi stressed that vaccinated people should not let their guard down.

According to the health department just over 7,504,000 jabs have been administered across the country so far.

Kubayi said following the prescribed safety measures remains the most important aspect of lowering the infection rate.

“Non-pharmaceutical interventions remain critical for bringing down the number of infections.”

Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier David Makhura has also warned that even though the infection rate in the province is on a downward trajectory, Gauteng was not out of the woods yet.

The province has set itself a target of vaccinating 100,000 people a day – nearly double its current rate of around 54,000 jabs per day.

Makhura said government was putting great effort into ramping up vaccines to counter the spread of the pandemic.

“When we say we want to do 100,000 vaccinations, we want to double the number of vaccinations we are doing in Gauteng per day. Double the vaccinations in every site, and we are also increasing the number of sites.”

