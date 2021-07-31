Go

Lotto Powerball Results, Friday 30 July 2021

These are the winning Lotto PowerBall numbers for Friday, 30 July 2021.

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto PowerBall numbers for Friday, 30 July 2021.: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 30 July 2021:

PowerBall: 04, 12, 27, 35, 50 PB: 01

PowerBall Plus: 17, 24, 40, 44, 50 PB: 07

