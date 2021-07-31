Lotto Powerball Results, Friday 30 July 2021

These are the winning Lotto PowerBall numbers for Friday, 30 July 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 30 July 2021:

PowerBall: 04, 12, 27, 35, 50 PB: 01

PowerBall Plus: 17, 24, 40, 44, 50 PB: 07

