GP announces economic response package, plans to assist KZN after recent riots

Economic Development MEC Park Tau said Gauteng had mostly experienced damage to structures and cost to stock, and that the province – which plans to work in partnership with various stakeholders – would also assist KwaZulu Natal businesses that were affected by the unrest through providing warehousing.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng government has announced measures for rebuilding and accelerating the province's economy in light of the recent unrest and lockdown regulations due to COVID-19.

According to Economic Development MEC Park Tau, these measures will include investment funds towards rapid township rebuilding, youth entrepreneurship, as well as municipal support for businesses affected by the unrest, and the fast-tracking of approval to rebuild damaged malls.

Tau was part of the provincial command council media briefing led by Premier David Makhura on Friday, where Makhura said the cost of the recent unrest amounted to at least R3.5 billion.

READ: Gauteng lost an estimated R3.5bn & 14,500 jobs due to riots - Makhura

Tau said Gauteng had mostly experienced damage to structures and cost to stock, and that the province – which plans to work in partnership with various stakeholders – would also assist KwaZulu Natal businesses that were affected by the unrest through providing warehousing.

He acknowledged that there had been questions about government's ability to respond adequately to the current crisis.

“Indeed, there are matters of confidence that we need to address as we develop a response package. In developing our response package, we have undertaken international benchmarks as to what other countries have done in instances where they have experienced similar riots.

At the same meeting, the province’s premier warned that even though the infection rate in the province is on a downward trajectory, Gauteng was not out of the woods yet.

Makhura said government was putting great effort into ramping up vaccines to counter the spread of the pandemic.

“When we say we want to do 100,000 vaccinations, we want to double the number of vaccinations we are doing in Gauteng per day. Double the vaccinations in every site, and we are also increasing the number of sites.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.