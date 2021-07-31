Cele calls for arrest of triggerman who killed Const Molefi during Brakpan bust

Constable Molwantwa Molefi, who was shot and killed in a crossfire with a group of heavily armed suspected criminals in Brakpan last week, was laid to rest today.

JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Bheki Cele has said the triggerman who shot and killed a Gauteng highway patrol constable must be found "dead or alive".

Cele was speaking at the funeral service of Molwantwa Molefi in Sebokeng in the Vaal.

Molefi was killed in a crossfire with a group of heavily armed suspected criminals.

Some have been arrested and rifles including AK-47's and R5's were seized.