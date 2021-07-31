Cata & Codeta agree on ‘ceasefire’ as talks to end CT taxi violence continue

Talks between warring taxi associations, political heavyweights and other groups will continue with the aim of finding solutions to end the ongoing violence.

JOHANNESBURG – Political heavyweights and other groups will continue meeting with two warring taxi associations in Cape Town, with the hope of finding a resolution to recent violence.

The African National Congress (ANC), Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), South African Communist Party (SACP), and the South African National Civic Organisations (Sanco) have said they will meet with Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and Congress of Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) this weekend amid the ongoing taxi violence.

The ANC's Lerumo Kalako said talks with the taxi industry are at an advanced stage.

“The details of our engagements shall be shared in due course, once we have met with the affected parties and ultimately reached an agreement. Both Cata and Codeta agree on a ceasefire and denouncing criminality as pre-conditions for finding a lasting solution.”

Earlier this month, the Western Cape MEC for Transport Day Daylin Mitchell announced the official closure of a major taxi route - the B97 between Mbekweni in Paarl and Bellville.

The routes have been a major bone of contention between feuding taxi associations regarding the transportation of commuters.

Both Cata and Codeta claim ownership of the route.

Other attempts to address the violence include a visit from Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

At the time, there had been 83 taxi violence-related murders and 56 attempted murders in the Western Cape since the start of the year.

