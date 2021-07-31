Amapiano category makes debut at 27th SA Music Awards

The awards ceremony, which recognises and honours musicians across the country, will be hosted by actress and choreographer Bontle Modiselle alongside tv presenter and actor Lawrence Maleka.

JOHANNESBURG - The rise and dominance of Amapiano as a music genre will take centre stage on Saturday night as it makes its debut at the South African Music Awards (Samas).

The Samas, now in their 27th year, have introduced five new categories this year: Best Amapiano Album, Best Gqom Album, Best Kwaito Album, Record of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

The awards ceremony, which recognises and honours musicians across the country, will be hosted by actress and choreographer Bontle Modiselle alongside tv presenter and actor Lawrence Maleka.

Legendary musicians PJ Powers, Lebo M, and Lindelani Mkhize will be bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Samas spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng said the ceremony will see over 40 awards handed to deserving artists.

“We also have amazing performers lined up for the show. We have Boity, who is a nominee in the Best Hip Hop Album category, as well as Nadia Nakai also in the same category. We have Buhlebendalo, Langa Mavuso and tributes to our fallen heroes in the music space.”

The virtual ceremony starts at 8pm and viewers can catch it live on SABC 1.

