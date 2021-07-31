After cyberattack, Transnet ready to service all customers from Monday

A force majeure was declared by the port terminals operating division at the container terminals in the ports of Cape Town, Durban, Ngqura, and Gqeberha following a cyberattack.

JOHANNESBURG – Transnet has said that it's ready to service all its customers, despite a cyberattack this week.

Transnet said the cyberattack necessitated that its operations be conducted manually.

But spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said the situation would return to normal from Monday.

“Transnet will be lifting the force majeure which had been declared at a number of our container terminals, this will be with effect from Monday 2 August. We believe that we are now in the position to service our customers and to reliably meet all our contractual obligations.”

Meanwhile, the attack has been described as a massive setback by the South African Association of Freight Forwarders.

The association's Mike Walwyn is also the chairperson of the Cape Town Port Liaison Forum.

"There are many impacts. The most immediate one is a lot more work because what happens is that we are now chasing our tails trying to find places to put containers where we have no place to put them, trying to extract containers from the port for our customers who need them urgently and we can't get them."

With perishable food stuck in containers and freight trucks, it caused logjams and huge losses.

Walwyn added that rice and wheat imports may also be affected

Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm

