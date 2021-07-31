4 people have been killed in a head-on crash near Northam

Four people have died and two others have been hospitalised after a bakkie and sedan collided on the R150 near Northam in the early hours of Saturday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – Four people have been killed in a multivehicle crash in Limpopo.

A bakkie and a sedan collided on the R150 near Northam in Waterberg in the earlier hours of Saturday morning.

Two others have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Limpopo transport and community safety spokesperson Mike Maringa said the driver of the VW Polo had apparently overtaken another vehicle on a solid barrier line and collided with the on-coming bakkie.

“The Limpopo transport and community safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has sent her condolences to the families of the four people who died in a horrific car crash this morning, outside Northam, in Waterberg. Reckless and unsafe overtaking remains a major challenge on all our roads and the MEC is calling for road users to be extra cautious. The number of crashes on our roads are on the rise, and the MEC is urging drivers to adhere to traffic rules.”

