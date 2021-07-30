WC politicians, religious leaders band together to combat vaccine hesitancy
President Cyril Ramaphosa visited vaccination sites in Gauteng on Thursday, while Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo joined religious leaders in Mitchell's Plain.
CAPE TOWN – Politicians and leaders within civil society are on a drive to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Residents braved the cold and rain to get their jabs.
MEC Mbombo said vaccine hesitancy was high in Mitchell's Plain and Khayelitsha, and she was particularly concerned about people over the age of 60.
“In these areas already we have seen hesitancy on the vaccine among the older persons. In Mitchells Plain, the ones I am worried about are the over 60s.”
#VaccineRollOutSA Religious leaders say its important to get on board and encourage people to be vaccinated. KP pic.twitter.com/yfZEENfebtEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 30, 2021
Reverend Franklin Williams said it was important for religious leaders to get on board and encourage people to be vaccinated.
“It is important that you protect yourself and get this vaccine. It’s also your constitutional right to get this vaccine so that you can be in good standing when this virus attacks you.”
Reverend Errol Van Der Ross said people offer a range of reasons why they do not want to be vaccinated, and that's why important for religious leaders to lead by example and present the facts.
“People talk about it being the mark of the beast and think that there is some way that the government will track and all kinds of things but there is no, absolutely no conclusive evidence of that.”
