WC politicians, religious leaders band together to combat vaccine hesitancy

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited vaccination sites in Gauteng on Thursday, while Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo joined religious leaders in Mitchell's Plain.

CAPE TOWN – Politicians and leaders within civil society are on a drive to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Residents braved the cold and rain to get their jabs.

MEC Mbombo said vaccine hesitancy was high in Mitchell's Plain and Khayelitsha, and she was particularly concerned about people over the age of 60.

“In these areas already we have seen hesitancy on the vaccine among the older persons. In Mitchells Plain, the ones I am worried about are the over 60s.”