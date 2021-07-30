Transnet to lift force majeure declaration on Monday

The force majeure took effect after Transnet experienced a cyber-attack, necessitating those operations be conducted manually.

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet said on Friday that it would lift its force majeure declaration on Monday.

This was declared by the port terminals operating division at the container terminals in the ports of Cape Town, Durban, Ngqura and Port Elizabeth.

The declaration of the force majeure took effect from Thursday after Transnet experienced a cyberattack, necessitating those operations be conducted manually.

Spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said: “We are continuing to engage with our customers in terms of where we are and we would like to thank them for collaborating with us following the events of the past week.”

