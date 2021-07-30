Suspects linked to deadly Phoenix violence expected to apply for bail

At the last appearance of the accused on Monday, the NPA refused to name them saying, an identity parade was still outstanding. The media, and members of the public were denied access to the proceedings, which were held in camera.

DURBAN - Ten suspects arrested over the deadly violence in Phoenix north of Durban are expected to apply for bail in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Police said that 20 people were killed in the small town, but it's believed that many more were killed in the crime that's been linked to vigilantism in the area.

At the last appearance of the accused on Monday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) refused to name them, saying that an identity parade was still outstanding. The media and members of the public were denied access to the proceedings, which were held in-camera.

According to the State's charges, the accused faced numerous counts of murder, attempted murder, possession of stolen property, malicious damage to property as well as the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Police previously said that some of the accused were connected to more than one murder case.

