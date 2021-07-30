South Africa to tour Sri Lanka in September

The three ODI's will start on 2 September while the T20 tournament will begin on 10 September, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka's cricket board on Friday announced that South Africa will visit in September for three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s behind closed doors.

Schedule:

Day-night ODI games: 2, 4 and 7 September.

T20 night matches: 10, 12 and 14 September.

All six matches to be played at the 35,000-capacity Premadasa Stadium in Colombo without spectators.

