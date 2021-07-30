SACCA: DPE blackmailing us to withdraw our Mango business rescue bid

The SACCA says bridging finance is available but would only be available once unions withdrew their application.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) said on Friday that it was being "strong-armed" to withdraw a Mango Airlines joint business rescue application.

The association said bridging finance was available to pay workers' outstanding salaries but would only be made available once unions withdraw their application.

Low-cost airline Mango confirmed earlier this week that it would be going into business rescue.

SACC President Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi said, “The South African Cabin Crew Association, the Mango Association and Numsa are absolutely appalled by the behaviour of the the [Department of Public Enterprises] and the stance that they have taken. We filed for business rescue and they are strong arming us, blackmailing us into withdrawing our business rescue application.”

She said they invited South African Airways and the department to join the unions' business rescue application on several occasions: “But they are adamant that they do not want us to be part of the business rescue and they are literally saying they will not be paying our salaries until we withdraw our application. It’s disgraceful in our view.”

SAA declined to comment.

