SA's Schoenmaker smashes 200m breaststroke world record and claims Olympic gold

Schoenmaker won the women's 200m breaststroke in a new world record time of 2:18.95 and is the first South African female swimmer to win gold since Penny Heyns in 1996.

The 24-year-old touched the wall 0.97 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor to take gold in the 200m breaststroke.