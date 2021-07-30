NPA says it's saving evidence against Ngizwe Mchunu for trial

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) lost its bid to keep in custody the alleged instigator of the recent anarchy, which left more than 330 people dead in Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that it accepted the ruling by the Randburg Magistrates Court in the incitement case against Ngizwe Mchunu.

Mchunu received a hero’s welcome from scores of supporters who cheered his release outside the courthouse after his legal team argued that the state failed to prove that videos he posted on social media rallying support for former President Jacob Zuma incited violence.

Despite the setback, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Phindi Mjondondwane maintains that the State has enough evidence to hold Mchunu accountable.

However, the NPA has made it clear that the evidence will only be disclosed when the case goes to trial.

Meanwhile, Mchunu's lawyer, Advocate Sthembiso Mdladla, poked holes in the State's evidence which relied solely on video footage that favoured the applicant.

Mchunu was arrested earlier this month after he handed himself over to police.

The case will return to court on 21 October following further investigations.

