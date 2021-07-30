No one can force you to take the vaccine: Health Minister

Government has emphasised that the COVID-19 vaccination is a critical step to navigate South Africa towards herd immunity.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi reiterated on Friday that vaccination was voluntary and that no one could be forced to inoculate against COVID.

“You’ve got freedom of choice, no can force you, not even your employer,” Kubayi said.

Nearly 7,3 million coronavirus vaccines have been administered in South Africa so far and authorities aimed to get 7 million people over the age of 35 jabbed during August.

Government was still chasing the presidential target of 300,000 vaccinations a day with vaccinators managing around a million doses over four days. Government said that should expected vaccine stocks arrive on time, enough doses would be available for the remainder of the year.

