NICD reports 5 suspected cases of rabies in Cradle of Humankind area

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Friday reported five suspected cases of rabies in the Cradle of Humankind area on the West Rand.

Rabies is most often associated with exposure to infected domestic dogs causing debilitating symptoms in human.

Two cases of a jackal and a honey bagger with rabies have been confirmed with three people bitten.

Medical scientist with the NICD Dr Jacqueline Weyer urged the public to get their pets vaccinated to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Rabies is very scary, we know that and we agree with that and we can manage it by vaccinating our pets. But when we do get exposed we need to take the post-exposure prophylaxis to prevent it from spreading.”

