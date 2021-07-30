KZN govt begins work to rebuild communities torn by racial tension
DURBAN – Government authorities in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have said that plans to implement programmes aimed at rebuilding broken community relations in areas affected by civil unrest were now under way.
The province was the epicentre of violent looting that resulted in the deaths of over 300 people nationwide.
Billions of rands worth of stock and property were also looted and set alight.
The province has now declared a state of disaster to seek help from the national government.
Racial tensions were reignited in various suburban areas in KZN after some residents put up barricades and checkpoints, effectively impeding the free movement of others, with many of those affected complaining about racial profiling.
KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said that intervention programmes would be implemented by the provincial social cohesion and moral regeneration council.
“There is the Phoenix massacre where 38 people died, but there are 13 people who died in Chatsworth, and there are four people who died in the northern part of Pietermaritzburg. In all of those areas, we will be having programmes that start from supporting victims, arresting perpetrators, ensuring reconciliation dialogues…”
At the same time, Zikalala's administration said that the provincial state of disaster would see help arrive from the national government.
