IPID probing case of woman (33) killed during Lamontville police raid

Officials were in the Madlala informal settlement on Thursday, trying to track down food and products that were stolen during this month's anarchy.

JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating the death of a woman in Lamontville during one of the latest police raids where they were searching for recently looted goods.

Officials were in the Madlala informal settlement on Thursday, trying to track down food and products that were stolen during this month's anarchy.

It’s understood that some community members blocked off exit points to the area, attacked officers, and slashed the tyres of police cars.

Officers allegedly fired warning shots and a short while later, the 33-year-old woman's body was found just a few meters away.

The directorate's Ndileka Cola said, “The police allegedly fired warning shots and the woman was found dead behind one of the shacks, meters down the road where the police officers were stationed. The woman was found with a gunshot wound in her body. IPID continues with investigations of this particular incident.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.