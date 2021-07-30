IEC: Delaying elections by more than four months will undermine people’s rights

A panel led by Justice Dikgang Moseneke recommended polls not be moved later than February.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) told Parliament on Friday that postponing the local government elections by more than four months would undermine the “democratic project” and the political rights of South Africans.

A panel led by Justice Dikgang Moseneke recommended polls be moved to no later than February because "it is not reasonably possible or likely" to hold free and fair elections in October.

IEC deputy CEO Masego Sheburi took members of the home affairs committee through some of the matters raised in the Moseneke report.

He said according to submissions received by the inquiry, all indications were that more people would be vaccinated by February with fewer hospitalisations and deaths.

However, the country must be careful not to go down a slippery slope of postponing for too long.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said other African countries have only held elections, because of low infection numbers.

