Ngizwe Mchunu vows to fight for freedom, justice after being released on bail

JOHANNESBURG - One of the suspects arrested for alleged incitement during the looting this month, Ngizwe Mchunu, said that he would continue to fight for freedom and justice following his release from police custody.

Mchunu, who is also a staunch supporter of former President Jacob Zuma, is expected to head back to KwaZulu-Natal after he was released on bail by the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

His bail was set at R2,000 with conditions, including that he remained in Durban pending the finalisation of his incitement case and that he may not convene or address any public gatherings.

Mchunu is one of four alleged instigators who are currently facing prosecution.

It took less than an hour after his release for Mchunu to seemingly contravene one of his bail conditions when he addressed a large crowd of supporters at the Randburg Magistrates Court.

Mchunu spent Thursday night in comfort for the first time since he was arrested and charged last week with instigating violence in Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Surrounded by a heavy police contingent and several armoured vehicles, Mchunu thanked his supporters.

“We were fighting for justice, and we got arrested by the people who broke the law. We weren't supposed to be in jail. I want to thank all the people who supported me in the country so that justice could prevail,” he said.

Mchunu’s other bail conditions stated that he could not post propaganda for war or incite violence on his social media pages, while his passport will remain with the investigating officer.

