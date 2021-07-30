Group of politicians, unionists attempt to forge peace in WC taxi industry

The alliance includes, the ANC, Cosatu, the South African Communist Party and the South African National Civic Organisation.

CAPE TOWN - A grouping of politicians and trade unionists calling itself the Revolutionary Alliance has taken a crack at forging peace in the troubled Western Cape taxi industry.

They're the latest in a series of interventions aimed at solving the Cape Metro's commuter crisis and ending the bloody war that's already claimed for than 80 lives this year.

The ANC's Lerumo Kalako said the alliance wanted to find lasting solutions to the war between CATA and Codeta.

There have been ceasefires between CATA and Codeta in the recent past, but they have not held.

Kalako believes this time will be different: “We are confident that a solution for the issue will be found and thus we are working around the clock to conclude this coming weekend.”

Cosatu's Malvern De Bruyn said they were encouraged by what they saw as a willingness to engage on the part of taxi operators.

“Ultimately, we are worried about what’s happening in our communities. Workers are losing money, some are faced with a disciplinary action, etc.”

The alliance briefed the media just hours after a Golden Arrow bus driver was wounded in a shooting on the N2 in what the bus company believes was a stray bullet meant for a taxi.

