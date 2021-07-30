Golden Arrow bus driver hit by stray bullet in N2 shooting

Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said that according to their reports the shots were aimed at a taxi on the road.

CAPE TOWN - A Golden Arrow bus driver has been shot and wounded on the N2 near Borcherds Quarry on Friday morning.

The crime happened at around 7am on the N2 airport outbound.

The police's Frederick van Wyk: "Nyanga police opened an attempted murder case after a shooting incident this morning. A bus driver was shot and sustained an injury to his ankle from an unknown vehicle."

Van Wyk said that the suspect or suspects fled the scene and was yet to be arrested.

Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said that according to their reports the shots were aimed at a taxi on the road.

"Both the reports and witnesses indicated that this was a stray bullet and was aimed at a taxi which had multiple shots fired at it. As this was happening, our driver drove past and was struck by a stray bullet."

She said that the driver was taken to hospital where he was being treated.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.