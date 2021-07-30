Golden Arrow bus driver hit by stray bullet during suspected taxi shootout

The bus driver was hit in the ankle while driving along the N2 near Borchards Quarry on Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A Golden Arrow bus driver was wounded in a shooting believed to be linked to taxi violence on Friday.

The bus driver was hit in the ankle while driving along the N2 near Borchards Quarry.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said, “Nyanga police opened an attentive murder case after a shooting incident. A bus driver was shot and sustained an injury to his ankle from an unknown vehicle.”

Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said it was understood the shots were aimed at a taxi.

“Initial reports and witnesses indicate that this was a stray bullet which was aimed at a taxi that had multiple shots fired at it. As this was happening, our driver drove past and struck by the stray bullet.”

