Gauteng residents shaken from slumber by tremor

JOHANNESBURG - An earth tremor that measured 4.2 on the Richter scale has been tracked to Alberton where the epicentre hit 10 kilometers underground.

Residents in parts of Gauteng said that they woke up to what felt like a tremor on Friday morning.

Many people in areas like Northcliff, Glenvista, Kensington, Germiston, Boksburg and even in the north of Pretoria said that they felt the ground shake for a few seconds just after 6.30am.

"The earth literally shook, even the windows shook. The earth literally moved," a woman said in a call with 702.

"My whole carport was shaking. I'm here in Klippoortjie in Germinston. Four seconds is so long," another caller said.

"I was asleep but when it did shake, I thought it was the end of the world," another woman said.

Geologist Gedeon Groenewalt explains: "The earthquake happened about 4.7km south of Alberton and the epicentre is 10km underground. What normally happens in Joburg is that the old mine excavations for mining, the shafts can collapse and that can cause very small tremors or earthquakes."