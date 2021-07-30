Gauteng lost an estimated R3.5bn & 14,500 jobs due to riots - Makhura

Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Friday gave an update on the economic reconstruction and recovery plan for the province following violent looting and destruction that gripped parts of SA in July.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the province lost R3.5 billion due to the recent unrest.

Makhura said that while the information was still preliminary, it also showed that 14,500 jobs were lost while 30 shopping malls were looted.

The Gauteng premier gave an update on the economic reconstruction and recovery plan for the province.

He said that the looting and violence came on the back of an already difficult period in Gauteng, as many had been out of work due to the level-3 lockdown regulations.

Makhura said that no factories were affected and, while malls were affected, businesses outside suffered even more significant losses.

"There has been significant disruption of small business operations. Some of the businesses don't necessarily operate in those malls, but they themselves suffered severe disruptions. This includes spaza shops, and informal traders, most of whom operate in the streets. They were severely affected by the unrest."