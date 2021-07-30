CT parks, sporting facilities under siege by criminals

The municipality says over a period of six months, vandalism and theft at just three facilities cost over R1 million.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's parks and sporting facilities were under siege by criminals particularly in poorer communities, the municipality said on Friday.

It added that over a period of six months, vandalism and theft at just three facilities cost over R1 million with Elsies River being among the hardest hit.

In one example of how sporting facilities are being targeted, the Uitsig Sports Ground has had several pieces of infrastructure damaged or stolen this year.

These included a burglar gate, a door, a borehole booster pump, a water filter pump, toilets, water pipes and electrical cabling.

Vandals have also repeatedly targeted the Valhalla Park Family and Recreation Centre resulting in damage amounts to almost R500,000.

Community Services Mayco Member Zahid Badroodien said the safety of jungle gyms has been compromised, while perimeter fencing has buckled and floodlights, signage and even brick paving have been stolen.

“These communities require us to invest and maintain our facilities in order to promote redress. But we are seeing that these destructions are actually rendering our spaces unusable.”

Last weekend, copper cable from flood lights at the Avonwood Sports Field were stolen with the estimated damage at around R25,000.

