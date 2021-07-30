COVID-19 claims 523 more South African lives as 13,751 new infections recorded
The known caseload since the start of the pandemic is at over 2.4 million in South Africa. On the vaccine front, just over 7.2 million jabs have been administered so far.
JOHANNESBURG - Five hundred and twenty-three more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, with the death toll now at 71,431.
The Health Department said that 13,751 tests also came back positive over the past 24-hour reporting cycle.
The known caseload since the start of the pandemic is at over 2.4 million.
On the vaccine front, just over 7.2 million jabs have been administered so far.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 422 151 with 13 751 new cases reported. Today 523 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 71 431 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 194 762 with a recovery rate of 90, 6% pic.twitter.com/Jnyw7QrmbfDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) July 29, 2021
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.