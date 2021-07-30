Go

COVID-19 claims 523 more South African lives as 13,751 new infections recorded

The known caseload since the start of the pandemic is at over 2.4 million in South Africa. On the vaccine front, just over 7.2 million jabs have been administered so far.

A morgue attendant at the Johannesburg branch of the South African funeral and burial services company Avbob checks the condition of a protective wrapping inside a refrigerated container where bodies of patients deceased with COVID-19 related illnesses are kept isolated ahead of their burials on 22 January 2021. Picture: AFP
JOHANNESBURG - Five hundred and twenty-three more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, with the death toll now at 71,431.

The Health Department said that 13,751 tests also came back positive over the past 24-hour reporting cycle.

