COVID-19 claims 523 more South African lives as 13,751 new infections recorded

The known caseload since the start of the pandemic is at over 2.4 million in South Africa. On the vaccine front, just over 7.2 million jabs have been administered so far.

JOHANNESBURG - Five hundred and twenty-three more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, with the death toll now at 71,431.

The Health Department said that 13,751 tests also came back positive over the past 24-hour reporting cycle.

The known caseload since the start of the pandemic is at over 2.4 million.

On the vaccine front, just over 7.2 million jabs have been administered so far.