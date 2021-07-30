Amazon fined €746 million over data security

Amazon was sued by a European consumer group claiming personal data was collected for ad targeting without permission.

NEW YORK - Amazon was fined €746 million by Luxembourg authorities over allegations the giant online retailer flouted the European Union's data protection rules, Amazon said on Friday.

The fine was issued 16 July by the Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection following its determination that "Amazon's processing of personal data did not comply with the EU General Data Protection Regulation," Amazon said in a securities filing.

"We believe the CNPD's decision to be without merit and intend to defend ourselves vigorously in this matter," the company added.

The SEC document offered no details, but Amazon was sued by a European consumer group claiming personal data was collected for ad targeting without permission.

It was the latest case of US tech firms being hit with violations of the EU data protection law known as GDPR.

Amazon last year was fined €35 million by French authorities for failing to follow laws on browser "cookies" that track users. Google was hit with a fine of €100 million for similar violations.

