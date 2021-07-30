3 bodies found at a clothing store in Durban CBD

A Ginger Bhangwandas clothing store is among those looted and set alight during deadly unrest in South Africa this month.

DURBAN - Three bodies were discovered at a Ginger Bhangwandas clothing store during clean-up operations in the Durban city centre on Friday.

The grim discovery came amid efforts to revive the local economy following the deadly civil unrest in July.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni told Parliament this week that the cost of stock theft and damage to infrastructure following the looting was estimated at over R45 billion.

Government authorities in KwaZulu-Natal, which was the epicentre of the violence, have vowed to assist families who lost their loved ones during the unrest.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded 258 deaths following a week of the rolling violence and looting.

