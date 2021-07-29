Zim to send 300 more military instructors to insurgency-hit Mozambique

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that more than 1,400 South African troops have been sent to help quell the fighting.

HARARE - Zimbabwe said on Thursday that it would send more than 300 military instructors to Mozambique, which has been facing an armed insurgency in the far north of the country.

The announcement comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed on Wednesday that more than 1,400 South African troops had been sent to help quell the fighting that had killed more than 3,000 people and displaced nearly a million others.

This will be Zimbabwe’s first major deployment of troops in the region since 1998, when it sent soldiers to the Democratic Republic of Congo in support of the late Laurent Kabila.

But this mission to Mozambique will be strictly non-combative.

Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri explained that 303 military instructors would train members of the Mozambican Defence Forces to combat terrorism.

The contingent is part of a SADC Standby Force that included troops from Botswana and South Africa.

Rwanda sent 1,000 of its soldiers earlier this month.

A Rwandan Defence Force spokesperson said that its soldiers had killed 14 insurgents during several operations this week.

