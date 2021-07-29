WC health facilities overburdened with COVID hospitalisations: expert

That's the warning from health officials, who say the third wave has yet to peak.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's health system is under threat amid a spike in COVID-19 hospitalisations.

More than 3,000 people were admitted as the province dealt with over 36,800 active cases.

More than 3,000 people were admitted as the province dealt with over 36,800 active cases.

Western Cape head of health Dr Keith Cloete said infections had yet to peak in the province but would likely happen in the next seven to 10 days.

“Our health service capacity is currently threatened. We have now scaled it up to the maximum to be able to cope with COVID and it could potentially be threatened over this coming weekend.”

He added the focus was now on protecting the health system.

Cloete said the province is running at 110% critical care, meaning there was no capacity for anyone who was critically ill.

