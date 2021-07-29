UN team to visit KZN areas hit by riots and looting

Unicef's head of communications Toby Fricker said they'd also be meeting with Premier Sihle Zikalala.

JOHANNESBURG - The United Nations will on Thursday be visiting the worst-hit parts of KwaZulu-Natal following the fatal riots and looting that also spread to Gauteng.

Earlier this month, malls were looted, shops were vandalised and some businesses were burnt to the ground.

More than 300 people died in the anarchy and more than 3,000 suspected criminals were arrested.

As the province tries to recover from the devastating losses, a team of UN representatives will be visiting the affected areas.

“The visit is really to meet with communities who have been affected by the recent unrest, as well as to meet with officials and civil society working on the ground in the area. The visit follows on from meetings in Johannesburg last week following the unrest in Gauteng, as well as to see where the United Nations can come in and further support communities who have been affected by the violence,” Fricker said.

