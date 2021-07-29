The Broken Rainbow: Seeking refuge in scary South Africa

In this episode, we explore the challenges of being a queer foreign national in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa battles with the plight of hate crimes and murders against its LGBTQIA+ community, with government vowing to address the crisis, queer migrants say they are struggling to get asylum status, putting them at risk of being deported to their home countries where they face harsh consequences.

South Africa was one of the first countries on the continent to legalise homosexuality. It's also a country that's said to be a safe haven for LGBTQIA+ persons. However, the reality is that queer people in the country are still subjected to hate crimes and murders by homophobic members of society, making it difficult for this minority community to live freely.

Added to that, many foreign migrants risk being attacked by xenophobic South Africans because of the unfounded claim that they are in the country to take economic opportunities away from them.

PODCAST: The Broken Rainbow: Seeking Refugee in scary South Africa

