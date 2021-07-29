Taxi enforcement operations in CT net rogue operators, guns

Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said that officers were monitoring ranks and routes, escorting buses and are using CCTV cameras.

CAPE TOWN - Operations are continuing across Cape Town in an effort to quell taxi violence.

Over recent days following the deployment of the SANDF, SAPS and the City of Cape Town's law enforcement it seems that the situation has stabilised .

“Made use of our CCTV cameras, which led to among other things, five firearm-related arrests and five confiscations of firearms,” Smith said.

He added that the municipality was also trying to prevent rogue and pirate taxis from operating.

“The pound is really full. We've got minibus taxis and some private vehicles as well that have been impounded. As a consequence of this enforcement, the vehicle we just found, the driver has no driver's licence, is overloaded by seven passengers, notwithstanding the COVID regulations. The passengers are standing in a vehicle, which is not permitted,” Smith said.

