State has failed to show why Ngizwe Mchunu should be denied bail, court told Ngizwe Mchunu is one of the suspects accused of urging others to loot and commit violence that spread to various areas parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal earlier this month. Gauteng riots

KZN riots

Ngizwe Mchunu JOHANNESBURG - Ngizwe Mchunu’s legal team said that the State had failed to show why the alleged instigator of the recent anarchy should be denied bail. Mchunu is back in the dock in the Randburg Magistrates Court for his bail hearing. He is one of the suspects accused of urging others to loot and commit violence that spread to various areas parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal earlier this month. #NgizweMchunu in high spirits!



Under the courts scrutiny will be the use of the Zulu phrase Ayikhale which Mchunu used in the build-up to the unrest. pic.twitter.com/2bjLUxssLa EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 29, 2021

The State is opposing his bail, labeling him a flight risk after he allegedly admitted to evading police five times.

Mchunu's legal representative, Advocate Sthembiso Mdladla, has asked the court to grant his client R500 bail as this was all that he would be able to afford with the help of his family.

Mdladla said that the State has failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove that Mchunu was a flight risk. He said that the prosecutor's evidence was based solely on social media video footage, which had been loosely translated from isiZulu.

Reading Mchunu’s affidavit to the court, Madlala confirmed that the former radio host intended to plead not guilty to all charges against him and would not interfere with witnesses if released.

Mchunu is facing a schedule 1 offence, with one count of inciting public violence and two counts of being in contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.