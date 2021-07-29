Schoenmaker, Corbett make 200m breaststroke final, men's hockey get first win The South African men’s hockey team celebrated their first points of the games. Mustaphaa Cassiem scored a fourth quarter winning goal to secure a 4-3 win over Germany and end their run of three successive defeats. Team SA

Kaylene Corbett JOHANNESBURG - For the first time since the 2004 Athens Games, South Africa will have two swimmers in an Olympic final after Tatjana Schoenmaker and Kaylene Corbett qualified for the women’s 200 metre breaststroke final. Back in 2004 it was Roland Schoeman and Ryk Neethling in the men’s 100 metre freestyle final. Schoenmaker backed up her newly acquired Olympic record time by winning her semifinal and qualifying fastest in a time of 2:19.33. Meanwhile, Corbett was fourth fastest overall after winning her semifinal in a time of 2:22.08. Well done girls!! First time RSA has 2 swimmers in any Olympic Final since 2000 . Definitely in the case of the ladies Congrats coach Rocco pic.twitter.com/SUjfUeC1JE Penny Heyns (@pennyheyns) July 29, 2021

Matthew Sates finished in a time of 1:58.75 in his individual medley semifinal. The result saw him finish in 14th spot overall and unable to qualify for the final.

Sates will be back in the swimming pool alongside Chad le Clos in the men’s 100 metre butterfly heat on Thursday afternoon.

The South African men’s hockey team celebrated their first points of the games. Mustaphaa Cassiem scored a fourth quarter winning goal to secure a 4-3 win over Germany and end their run of three successive defeats.

The SA Hockey Men (Ranked 14th in the world) have just defeated German (Ranked 5th in the world) on the largest stage for the sport. The Olympic Games. The South African goals were scored by Matt Guise-Brown, Keenan Horne, Nic Spooner and Mustapha Cassiem ..1/2 pic.twitter.com/0fyWB5CuZe SA Hockey (@SA_Hockey) July 29, 2021

They play Canada on Friday in the last Pool game 05:15.

The men’s water polo side remain rooted to the bottom of Group A after they were beaten 23-1 by Hungary.

