Go

Schoenmaker, Corbett make 200m breaststroke final, men's hockey get first win

The South African men’s hockey team celebrated their first points of the games. Mustaphaa Cassiem scored a fourth quarter winning goal to secure a 4-3 win over Germany and end their run of three successive defeats.

The South African men’s hockey team celebrate their first win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after edging out Germany 4-3 on 29 July 2021. Picture: @TeamSA2020/Twitter
The South African men’s hockey team celebrate their first win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after edging out Germany 4-3 on 29 July 2021. Picture: @TeamSA2020/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - For the first time since the 2004 Athens Games, South Africa will have two swimmers in an Olympic final after Tatjana Schoenmaker and Kaylene Corbett qualified for the women’s 200 metre breaststroke final. Back in 2004 it was Roland Schoeman and Ryk Neethling in the men’s 100 metre freestyle final.

Schoenmaker backed up her newly acquired Olympic record time by winning her semifinal and qualifying fastest in a time of 2:19.33. Meanwhile, Corbett was fourth fastest overall after winning her semifinal in a time of 2:22.08.

Matthew Sates finished in a time of 1:58.75 in his individual medley semifinal. The result saw him finish in 14th spot overall and unable to qualify for the final.

Sates will be back in the swimming pool alongside Chad le Clos in the men’s 100 metre butterfly heat on Thursday afternoon.

The South African men’s hockey team celebrated their first points of the games. Mustaphaa Cassiem scored a fourth quarter winning goal to secure a 4-3 win over Germany and end their run of three successive defeats.

They play Canada on Friday in the last Pool game 05:15.

The men’s water polo side remain rooted to the bottom of Group A after they were beaten 23-1 by Hungary.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Sport

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA