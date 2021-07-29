SA records big jump in new COVID infections; 520 new deaths reported

The country's daily infections are up as well, with over 17,000 tests coming back positive over the past 24 hours - that's almost 10,000 more compared to the previous day.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been a major increase in South Africa's daily COVID-19 casualties.

According to the latest update from the Health Department, 520 more people have died after contracting the virus, with the death toll now at 70,908.

The country's daily infections are up as well, with over 17,000 tests coming back positive over the past 24 hours - that's almost 10,000 more compared to the previous day.

Government is trying to ramp up its vaccine rollout to protect as many people as possible from severe disease and death.

So far, just over 7 million jabs have been administered in this country.