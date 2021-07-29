Ramaphosa: SA should be heading towards herd immunity soon

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said that South Africa should be heading towards herd immunity soon.

Speaking to journalists in Tembisa, he said that the country's vaccination programme had gained steam through the cooperation between government and the private sector.

He visited Tembisa, which is a public sector site and engaged with both staffers and those who pitched for their jabs.

Ramaphosa also lauded the innovation introduced in the administering of the COVID-19 inoculations, telling journalists that government would soon introduce drive-through sites.

He said that vaccine shortages would no longer be a problem for the country: “It’s no longer the drought of vaccines, we now have a supply of vaccines. Today or the day after, we’re going to have 5.7 million that are going to be donated by the government of the United States. Aspen at Gqeberha is now going to start delivering.”

