Ramaphosa in Tembisa to assess progress of SA's COVID-19 vaccination programme

President Cyril Ramaphosa is also due to visit a private-public partnership site in Midrand.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Tembisa where he will be assessing progress made so far in the country’s vaccination progamme.

He is also due to visit a private-public partnership site in Midrand.

The president’s office said that this would serve to motivate more South Africans to embrace COVID-19 jabs as the most effective weapon in the fight against the pandemic.

Over seven million vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

President Ramaphosa, Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and Gauteng Premier David Makhura have been greeting a handful of community members at the site.

They’ll also interact with nursing staff administering vaccines to eligible people.

Ramaphosa is expected to field questions from members of the media before heading off to Midrand where government has partnered with the private sector to roll out the jabs.

He’s lauded that partnership for the momentum it has achieved so far.

