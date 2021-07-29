Ramaphosa: I’m still studying SIU report into Digital Vibes tender

He told journalists in Tembisa there are issues that needed finalisation regarding suspended Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that he was still studying the Special Investigative Unit's report into the Health Department's Digital Vibes irregular tender.

ALSO READ:

- Presidency confirms receiving SIU's final report on Digital Vibes contract

- Digital Vibes scandal a blow for Mkhize's ambitions and the ANC, say insiders

- Mkhize says he understands outrage over Digital Vibes scandal

He told journalists in Tembisa that there were still issues that needed finalisation regarding suspended Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Mkhize was placed on suspension after his close associates benefitted from a tender with his department.

He has also recently been personally tied to the contract which his son also benefitted from.

The president said he needed more time: “There are still some finalisations of certain aspects, which we are going to get. So, I am looking at it and I am studying it. So, allow me the time and space to look at that.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.