Ramaphosa expected to visit Gauteng vaccination sites on Thursday

During his latest address to the nation on Sunday, Ramaphosa called for the acceleration of the vaccine programme to ensure that the majority of the country’s adult population was inoculated before the end of the year.

JOHANNESBURG - While there are growing calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to sack his entire security cluster, on Thursday morning he’ll be focusing his attention on COVID-19 vaccines.

Ramaphosa is set to visit vaccination sites around Gauteng.

During his latest address to the nation on Sunday, Ramaphosa called for the acceleration of the vaccine programme to ensure that the majority of the country’s adult population was inoculated before the end of the year.

Over seven million jabs have so far been administered across the country.

Recently, President Ramaphosa lauded what he said were the huge strides made in the country’s vaccine programme.

South Africa has moved from administering 100,000 jabs a week to around 200,000 a day.

Ramaphosa has credited the close collaboration between government, the private sector and active support from other social partners for this progress.

The president is expected to visit vaccination sites around Gauteng on Thursday.

But his public appearance will no doubt be read as an opportunity, at least by the media, to bring up other pressing matters, including the recent violence which rocked the country’s young democracy.

While talk is growing that a Cabinet reshuffle is looming, the president himself has not publicly given that indication.

But through his own Sunday address, he said that steps were being taken to strengthen capacity.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.