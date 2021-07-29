Ramaphosa won't be drawn on possibility of Cabinet reshuffle

He says this includes the evaluation of those appointed to work alongside him as well as how tasks are being executed.

TEMBISA - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday declined to indicate whether he would reshuffle his Cabinet soon but said it was an ongoing consideration by any president.

He spoke in Tembisa during an oversight visit checking on the progress at a public sector vaccination site.

He said this included the evaluation of those appointed to work alongside him as well as how tasks given to them were being executed.

Ramaphosa’s public appearance comes amid growing calls for him to axe members of the security cluster over their handling of the recent violence and looting while a cloud hung over suspended Health Minister Zweli Mkhize amid the Digital Vibes saga.

More than 300 people died in the unrest.

“People who are deployed to work with any leader, even in a Cabinet situation, it’s a process that you evaluate and it’s best you leave it there.”

Ramaphosa said time and space was important, saying it was not a process that can be performed outlandishly.

He has needed to reconfigure his Cabinet for a while with at least two ministers also holding acting positions for other portfolios.

And most recently with the security cluster engaging in a public tit-for-tat over the failed insurrection where the president himself admitted government’s failures in securing the nation.

