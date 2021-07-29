R350 social relief grant not enough, say some South Africans

Following the initial announcement of the grant last year, long queues formed at the post office with people desperate for the money, but many now said the amount is far too little.

JOHANNESBURG - Government is bringing back the R350 social distress grant, but many people have told Eyewitness News that it was simply not enough.

The grant is aimed at relieving the hardships caused by COVID-19 and the recent civil unrest in Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng.

While the money has been welcomed by many, others said that it just did not go far enough when it came to putting food on the table.

Some consumers have told Eyewitness News that the grant was not enough to cater for most basic needs.

“It’s little to depend on. It just helps as extra to help here and there,” one person said.

Another said: “How do you contribute to the household with just R350? I don’t understand. It doesn't make any sense at all how they can give people R350. I don't get it."

"It's really hard, really hard, which I think employment would be better than us receiving these grants,” one other person said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also revealed that the grant will be expanded to allow unemployed caregivers to apply for the money.

