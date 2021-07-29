Fire at Public Protector's CT office leaves storeroom and documentation damaged.

The blaze broke out at the Wale Street office in the Cape Town city centre on Thursday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A storeroom and documentation were damaged during a fire in at the Public Protector's office in Cape Town.

The blaze broke out at the Wale Street office in the city centre on Thursday morning.

The city's Fire and Rescue Service responded to the scene shortly after.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the fire was quickly extinguished: “While the building was evacuated, the firefighters managed to sustain the blaze to a single room. A fire investigator has been requested to probe the cause of the fire.”

Investigations continue.

