Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs battle it out in the Carling Black Label Cup

The fixture has become a regular season curtain raiser with Pirates having won the match five of the eight times.

JOHANNESBURG - The 9th edition of the Carling Black Label Cup is set for Sunday when Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs meet.

Coach Stuart Baxter confirmed that several senior players remain side-lined through injury including Lebogang Manyama, Dumisani Zuma and Leonardo Castro. While Khama Billiat has flu and Samir Nurkovic sustained a knee injury and would be assessed on Friday.

Coach Baxter said that neither team wanted to lose the game and that they would make the most of the selection squad “In any conditions, this is always a very high-profile preparation game for us.

In that case, the concept of the Carling Cup and the way it’s played and spirit it's played between Pirates and Chiefs always makes it a very interesting event,” added coach Baxter

Itumeleng Khune received the most votes from the fans.

The Shot-stopper said: “It doesn’t mean I need to be complacent. I need to be on top of my game. I need to push hard to lead by example. And I don’t think the votes give me an advantage over other players. We all have to work hard and cement our place in the starting 11 going into the new season.”

The Match takes place on Sunday afternoon at the Orlando Stadium from 17:00.

