New oncology unit opened at Mpumalanga hospital

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga residents seeking help for cancer treatment have received a boost with a new oncology unit opening at the Rob Ferreira Hospital in Mbombela.

The Health Department in collaboration with Wits University will now for the first time have a such a unit in the province.

Department spokesperson Dumisani Malamule said previously patients were sent to the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria to get help.

“We are happy that these people will be able to access the services here and we are also looking at other ways to expand.”

Malumela said he hoped that in the next few years a similar project will be rolled out in other hospitals around the province.

